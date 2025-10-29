Tie Up BJP Leaders to Trees, Posts: Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's MP nephew Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday asked the public to tie up the BJP leaders with ropes to trees and posts and seek proof of their citizenship if they visit their areas for campaign.

The Trinamul Congress scion gave the call after meeting the bereaved family members of a 57-year-old man, Pradeep Kar, who ended his life by hanging on Tuesday fearing of losing citizenship in the event of National Register of Citizens, at their residence in Khardaha of North 24 Parganas.

Announcing a public rally in the locality on Thursday to seek justice for the deceased, Mr Banerjee told a crowd, “If the local BJP leaders come here, you will gherao them. Ask them to bring the birth certificates of their fathers and grandfathers before coming to campaign here.”

He said, “Keep them tied up with trees and posts. Don't raise hands on them. We believe in peace. You will only tell them: Bring your and your fathers’ and grandfathers’ birth certificates first. Only then, we will remove your ropes.”

The Diamond Harbour TMC parliamentarian also questioned the citizenship proof of the family members of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and union home minister Amit Shah.

“Does Gyanesh Kumar’s father's name exist in the voters' list? Can he furnish any such document? Can Amit Shah show his father's birth certificate? Can the Prime Minister and others in the cabinet, from defence minister to finance minister to railway minister, even do the same?” asked Mr Banerjee.

The TMC national general secretary later threatened to gherao the Election Commission office in New Delhi with one lakh people if a single genuine voter's name is dropped in the special intensive revision of the EC in the state.