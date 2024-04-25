Tibet's Government In Exile Holds Talks With China

Nearly ten years after the formal dialogue between Chinese government and Tibetan government-in-exile hit a dead end, there are signs of a thaw in Beijing and Dharamshala diplomatic relations. Anti China protests in Tibet and Beijing's hardline approach towards Tibet led to the decade long deadlock between the two entities.

Tibet's government in exile headed by The Sikyong- Penpa Tsering has confirmed that it is holding back channel dialogue with the Chinese government. He stated that he is in touch with 'people in Beijing' through his mediator although there are no immediate expectation of a forward movement.

We have had very informal talks going on since last year but we don't expect any immediate results out of it. Anything substantive will require long and sustained efforts.