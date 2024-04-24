Thrilled on knowing his score, class 10 student faints

Meerut: Thrilled upon seeing his score in the class 10 exams, a 16-year-old boy from Uttar Pradesh fainted prompting hospitalisation.

Digging into the specifics, the boy identified as Anshul Kumar is from UP's Meerut and his father Sunil Kumar works at a post office on contractual basis.

Anshul Kumar, has secured 93.5 percent in the UP Board exam results that were released on Saturday. Thrilled on knowing the score he suddenly fainted.

His parents, who tried to wake him up failed and had to shift him to the hospital for assistance.

According to the family, Anshul is now stabilised and recovering.

UP recorded a pass percentage of 89.55 and 82.60 in the recently released Class 10 and Intermediate results respectively.