Three-Year-Old Trafficked from West Bengal Rescued in Rajasthan

In a dramatic rescue operation, a three-year-old girl kidnapped from a railway station in West Bengal was traced and rescued in Rajasthan. The Railway Police, in coordination with Rajasthan Police and other law enforcement agencies, successfully tracked down the child and arrested the key trafficker, Soraj Kanjar.

According to officials, the girl was abducted from a railway station in West Bengal and trafficked across state lines. Acting on intelligence inputs, authorities launched a coordinated operation to locate her. After an extensive search, the child was found in Rajasthan, safe but in distress. She has since been placed under protective care.

The accused, Soraj Kanjar, is now in custody, and authorities are working on securing his transit remand to West Bengal for further legal proceedings. Investigators are also probing whether he is linked to a larger trafficking network operating across multiple states.

Child trafficking remains a serious concern in India, with railway stations often being hotspots for such crimes. Law enforcement agencies have been intensifying efforts to crack down on trafficking syndicates, and this successful rescue underscores the importance of swift inter-state coordination.

Authorities are now focused on gathering more details about the trafficking route and identifying any additional suspects involved in the case. Meanwhile, the rescued girl will undergo counseling and rehabilitation under child welfare authorities.

Officials have urged parents and guardians to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities at railway stations and public places to help prevent such crimes.