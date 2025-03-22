 Top
Three-Year-Old Boy Drowns in Open Drain in Delhi's Khajuri Khas

PTI
22 March 2025 8:56 AM IST

Child fell into an open drain while playing; police register case under BNS

A three-year-old boy drowned in an open drain in Delhi's Khajuri Khas while playing with his sister; police have launched an investigation.

A three-year-old boy drowned in an open drain while playing outside his house in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas area on Friday afternoon, an official said on Friday.The child, identified as Vishwajit Kumar, was playing with his elder sister (8) when the incident happened, he said.

The boy's father, identified as Ramvilas Singh, works as a peon, he added. The Khajuri Khas police station received information about the incident at around 1:40 pm on Friday, he said.
A police team reached the spot at Gali Number 22, where they found that the child had fallen into the drain, he added. He was immediately taken out and sent to JPC Hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead, the official said. A case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered, and further investigation is underway, police added.
