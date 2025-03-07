Three Workers Killed in Betul Coal Mine Roof Collapse

Bhopal: Three workers were killed and several others feared trapped as the roof of a coal mine in Betul district in Madhya Pradesh caved in.



The incident occurred in the Western Coalfield Limited (WCL)’s Pathakhera area in the district late on Thursday, police said.



Betul district superintendent of police Nischal Jharia confirmed the death of three workers in the incident.



According to the police, a portion of the roof in the coalmine collapsed when several miners were working in the particular area.



However, the local sub divisional magistrate (SDM) Abhijit Singh said that there were only three casualties in the incident.



The three deceased have been identified as Govind Kasaria (37), Ram Prasad Chauhan (46), and Ramdeo Pondole (49).



Postmortem of the bodies were done on Friday, police said.



A team of officials from Coal India Limited (CIL) is arriving at the site to probe the incident, official sources said.

