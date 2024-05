Kakinada: Three women, Palluri Satya Ananata Lakshmi, 40, Koppireddy Yesamma, 60, and Karri Sunitha, 16, of Baduguvani Lanka village from Baduguvani lanka of Alamuru mandal in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district, were drowned in the mire of the Godavari canal on Saturday near Vadapalli lanka village while crossing it to reach Vadapalli village.