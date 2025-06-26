Three-Week Monsoon Session of Maharashtra Assembly to Begin on Monday

Mumbai: The Monsoon session of the Maharashtra Legislature will be held from June 30 to July 18. The decision was taken in a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of both the houses. The monsoon session will be held for three weeks, the chief minister Devendra Fadnavis informed after the BAC meeting at the state legislature.

The meeting of BAC was attended by Mr. Fadnavis, his deputy Eknath Shinde, Legislative Council Chairperson Ram Shinde, Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar, Deputy Speaker Anna Bansode, state parliamentary affairs minister Chandrakant Patil, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve among others.

Mr. Danve said that they have raised concerns that the members of the treasury bench have been causing the disruption during the session resulting in the adjournment of the House. He said that the opposition would aggressively take up the issues of compulsion of Hindi, farmer distress, farm loan waiver and atrocities against the women in the monsoon session.

Officials from the state legislature said that although the Monsoon session will be of three weeks, it would actually transact business for 15 days in three weeks. “On the first day, the ordinance will be tabled and supplementary demands will be approved in both houses,” the officials said.

The monsoon session is expected to be stormy, as it comes ahead of the local bodies elections in Maharashtra. The elections will be held in all the 29 municipal corporations including Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 257 municipal councils, 26 zilla parishads, 289 panchayat samitis - which accounts for over 60 per cent of state’s population.

Officials said that the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill 2024, popularly known as Jan Suraksha Bill, will be tabled during the monsoon session. The Bill against ‘urban naxals’ has received around 13,000 suggestions from the citizens.

State BJP chief and revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who heads 26 members of the committee for the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, said, “I am expecting this bill would be unanimously passed by all the members of the houses.”