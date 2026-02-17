Three-Tier Security Blanket at Odisha Assembly Ahead of Budget Session

Bhubaneswar: A comprehensive three-tier security arrangement has been put in place at the Odisha Legislative Assembly in Bhubaneswar ahead of the State’s Budget Session beginning Tuesday, with over 35 platoons of police and specialised units deployed to ensure smooth and incident-free proceedings.

Police Commissioner Suresh Dev Datta Singh, accompanied by senior officers including the Deputy Commissioner of Police, reviewed the security preparedness on Monday and inspected arrangements in and around the Assembly complex.

The Budget Session will be held in two phases from February 17 to April 8. During this period, the Assembly and adjoining areas have been declared a high-security zone, with barricades erected and surveillance intensified.

In addition to the police platoons, one platoon of Special Operations Group (SOG) commandos, bomb disposal squads, fire service personnel and Quick Response Teams (QRTs) have been deployed at seven strategic locations. The security detail also includes seven Additional DCPs, 22 Assistant Commissioners of Police, 29 Inspectors and over 100 Sub-Inspectors. Personnel in plain clothes have also been stationed to monitor suspicious activities.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 will be enforced in the sensitive Lower PMG area to prevent unlawful assembly, while CCTV cameras will keep constant vigil over the Assembly premises and surrounding zones.

“Around 35 platoons and nearly 100 officers have been deployed at entry gates, inside and outside the premises, and other key points. A Special Tactical Unit has also been tasked to respond to any potential terror threat. All necessary measures have been taken to ensure the Budget Session proceeds smoothly,” Singh said.

The Budget Session is expected to witness key discussions on the State’s finances and policy priorities for the coming year.