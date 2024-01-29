Three Students Drown in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Sorrow hung heavy over Patamata village as news of three students' drowning in the Krishna River on Sunday evening reached their families. Class VIII students K. Prashanth and Nagasai Karthikeya, along with Gagan, an Intermediate second-year student, had ventured into the river for a swim.

The tragedy unfolded as their friend Sk. Sharuk watched from the riverbank. Suddenly, the swift current pulled the three boys under, their struggles swallowed by the swirling water. Sharuk’s desperate screams alerted nearby residents, who rushed to help but were too late.

Tadepalli police and fire department personnel arrived promptly, launching a search operation that ultimately recovered the boys’ bodies. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.