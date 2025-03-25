 Top
Home » News » Current Affairs

Three Naxalites Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Chhattisgarh

Current Affairs
PTI
25 March 2025 10:55 AM IST

Gunfight erupts during anti-Naxalite operation in Dantewada district; firearms and explosives recovered

Three Naxalites Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Chhattisgarh
x
Security personnel during an encounter with Naxalites, in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh (PTI file image)

Three Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Tuesday, police said.

The gunfight broke out at around 8 am in a forest along the border of Dantewada and Bijapur districts when a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, a police official said.
Bodies of three Naxalites along with firearms and explosives were recovered from the spot, he said. The operation was still underway in the area and further details are awaited, he added.
On March 20, security forces gunned down 30 Naxalites in two encounters in Bijapur and Kanker districts of the state.
( Source : PTI )
Naxalite killed Gunfight security forces chhattisgarh anti-Naxalite operation 
Rest of India Chhattisgarh 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X