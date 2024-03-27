Hyderabad: Jeedimetla police have arrested three persons, Dev Sahayam and Reddy Ramesh, both 27, and Manne Raju, 35 for two-wheeler theft and recovered 17 vehicles from them. Jeedimetla inspector Srinivas Rao said the police had launched investigations into a spate of complaints regarding two-wheeler thefts, which led to the arrest of the trio.

Police said the trio would give the vehicles to a mechanic, Shivakumar Goud, 23, who used to alter the two-wheelers to prevent identification.

“By changing the appearance of the stolen motorcycles, they could sell them or use them without raising suspicion,” said ACP Hanumanth Rao.