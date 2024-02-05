Three Members of a Notorious Cheating Gang Arrested

Hyderabad: The south east zone task force along with SR Nagar police arrested three persons for stealing a car from a rental company by using a fake ID.

Hyderabad police commissioner K. Sreenivasa Reddy, in a release, identified the accused as Mohd Osman Ali, 28, Mohammed Amer Ali, 25, who are brothers, and Mohammed Ameer Ali, 62. Another accused, Niloufer, is absconding.

The arrests were based on a complaint on November 4, 2023, from Mallela Mohan Reddy. He said that on October 25, Ameer Ali approached him, showed a car booking through the app, asked for a test drive and fled with his car.

Reddy spotted Ameer Ali driving the car Panjagutta but the accused managed to escape even as he hit three commuters. Other road-users managed to stop the car, beat Ameer Ali up and handed him over to the Panjagutta police along with the stolen car.

Ameer Ali managed to escape while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital the following day.

Police formed three teams to track him down. The three accused were intercepted near ESI Hospital Erragadda when two of the accused came to visit their mother.