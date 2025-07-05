Thackerays Come Together First Time in Decades

Mumbai: MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday said the three-language formula imposed by the state government was a precursor to its plan to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra as he shared the political stage with his cousin Uddhav after almost 20 years.

Addressing a "victory" rally, Raj Thackeray, in a lighter vein, said Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has managed to bring him and Uddhav together, a feat he said even Balasaheb Thackeray could not accomplish.

After two decades, Uddhav and Raj shared the public stage and hosted a victory gathering, titled 'Awaj Marathicha', to celebrate the rollback of two GRs issued earlier by the government introducing Hindi as a third language from class 1 in state schools.

"The Maharashtra Government rolled back the decision on the three-language formula due to the strong unity shown by Marathi people. This decision was a precursor to the plan of separating Mumbai from Maharashtra," the MNS chief said with Uddhav seated on the stage.