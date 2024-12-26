Three labourers killed, six injured in transmission tower collapse in MP

Sidhi: Three labourers were killed and six others injured after a 400 KV transmission line tower fell on them in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district on Thursday, a police official said. The incident took place in Aamdad village under Rampur Naikin tehsil at around 12:30pm, the official informed.

"The labourers were replacing old transmission towers with new ones. A tower collapsed on a group of labourers, killing two on the spot, while a third person succumbed to injuries enroute to hospital. Six persons were injured and have been admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Medical College, Rewa," Sidhi Superintendent of Police Ravindra Verma said.

The identities of the deceased, who belong to West Bengal, are being ascertained, he added.