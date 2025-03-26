Three killed, including two Gujarat cops, in Haryana road accident

Two Gujarat police personnel among three were killed when their jeep met rammed into a canter truck in Haryana's Dabwali in Sirsa district on Wednesday, police said."Four people were travelling in the Gujarat police vehicle. A head constable, a Home Guard of Gujarat police and one more person have died in the accident. A probationary sub-inspector of Gujarat police was injured in the incident," Superintendent of Police, Dabwali, Siddhant Jain told PTI over the phone.

Jain said that the Gujarat police vehicle rammed into a stationary canter truck. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dabwali, Ramesh Kumar said that the injured had been referred from a hospital in Dabwali to AIIMS, Bathinda. The accident occurred on Bharat Mala Road in Dabwali's Sakta Khera, the DSP said.

The Gujarat police party was travelling towards Punjab in connection with some case. The police vehicle bore a Gujarat registration number while the canter truck bore a Punjab registration number, DSP added.