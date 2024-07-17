Three Hmar People’s Convention Democratic militants killed in Assam encounter

Guwahati: The Assam police in an early morning encounter on Wednesday killed at least three militants of the Hmar People’s Convention--Democratic (HPC-D) in Assam’s Cachar district near the Assam-Mizoram border.





Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that in n an early morning operation, police killed 3 Hmar militants from Assam and neighbouring Manipur. Police also recovered 2 AK rifles, 1 other rifle, and 1 pistol, he said in his social media post.

About the incident police said that the three militants were shot dead during an exchange of fire. Earlier in the day, three militants were arrested with weapons in Dhalai Ganga Nagar, Cachar.



A team led by police along with the arrested militants, moved to the Bhuban Hills. During the search operation, other militants hiding in the hills opened fire, prompting the police to retaliate. The exchange of fire lasted for about an hour, resulting in the deaths of the three militants. Two of them were from Cachar and one was from Manipur, police said.



Three policemen also sustained injuries in the incident, and the Cachar police vehicle was damaged. Earlier several sophisticated weapons, including AK series rifles, were recovered from the auto-rickshaw in which the militants were traveling.