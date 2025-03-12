Three Held for Posing as Amit Shah’s Son, Offering Manipur CM Post for Rs 4 Crore

Manipur Police have arrested three individuals from Uttarakhand for allegedly impersonating Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s son, Jay Shah, and attempting to extort money from state legislators by offering them the chief minister’s post for Rs 4 crore.

Following an investigation, the accused—identified as Uvaish Ahmed from Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district, and Gaurav Nath and Priyansu Pant from East Delhi’s Ghazipur—were brought to Imphal on Wednesday. The arrests were made in connection with two FIRs registered at Imphal Police Station.

According to security sources, after the imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur, several legislators received phone calls from the suspects in February, shortly after the resignation of former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh. The accused allegedly introduced themselves as Jay Shah and claimed they could secure the CM’s post for any MLA willing to pay Rs 4 crore.

The police statement confirmed that the three fraudsters used this impersonation tactic to approach multiple MLAs and demand hefty sums, falsely promising political influence. Authorities have not disclosed how many lawmakers were targeted or whether any money was transferred.

The case has raised concerns about security and fraudulent activities exploiting political instability. The arrested individuals are now in police custody as further investigations continue into their network and motives.