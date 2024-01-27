Three Farm Workers Killed in Collision

Vijayawada: Three farm workers, two women and a man, lost their lives in a horrific accident on Friday morning near Lingamguntla village, Palnadu district. Ten others sustained injuries as the autorickshaw they were travelling in collided head-on with an oncoming RTC bus.

The autorickshaw, carrying 13 farm labourers, was proceeding on Ganapavaram road when the driver lost control. The vehicle swerved into the opposite lane and slammed into the bus, getting crushed under its front wheel.

One woman perished at the scene, while another woman and a male succumbed to their injuries later at the hospital. The deceased were identified as Yekasiri Hanumayamma, 60, Gannavaram Siva Parvathi, 60, and Sk. Hazarathaiah, 70.