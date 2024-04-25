Top
Three die in inferno at Patna hotel

DC Online team
25 April 2024 12:05 PM GMT
The fire even spread to nearby commercial buildings, while gutting the hotel building completely
The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. Those with injuries are being rushed to hospital. — Representational Image/By Arrangement

At least three persons died in a massive fire at a hotel near Patna junction at 11 am on Thursday. More than 20 people have been rescued from the building in the crowded area.

The fire even spread to nearby commercial buildings, while gutting the hotel building completely.

Fire Brigade Director General Shobha Ahotkar said that eight fire tenders have been pressed into service and they are continuously trying to douse the flames at the Pal Hotel.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. Those with injuries are being rushed to hospital.

Short circuit is believed to be the reason behind the fire mishap. However, it has not been confirmed,

