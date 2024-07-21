Three dead, several injured as landslide hits Kedarnath pilgrims

Three devotees were killed and several others injured while on their way to the Kedarnath shrine on Sunday due to a landslide.

The pilgrims started their trek from Gaurikund early in the morning before a landslide struck them at Cheerwasa, said the State Disaster Response Force.

Rescue team, which began their operations at the site, had shifted the injured to the nearest hospital. The rescue operation is still underway.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his concern and prayed for the bereaved families.

Taking to 'X' (formerly Twitter) he wrote, "The news of some pilgrims getting injured due to debris and heavy stones falling from the hill near the Kedarnath Yatra route is very sad. Relief and rescue work is going on at the site of the accident, I am constantly in touch with the officials in this regard. I have given instructions to provide better treatment to the people injured in the accident immediately. May God grant the departed souls a place in His feet and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense sorrow."