Three Children Killed as School Car Plunges into Pond in Howrah

Kolkata: Three children died and two others suffered injuries when the car in which they were returning home from school fell into a pond at Uluberia in West Bengal's Howrah district on Monday afternoon, police said. The accident took place near Bohira Chowrasta at Uluberia around 3.30 pm, they said.

The deceased children were identified as Ishika Mondal (7), Arin De (9), and Saubhik Das (11), a senior police officer said. "The children were rushed to a nearby hospital, where three of them were declared dead. Two others are undergoing treatment," he said.

The vehicle was taken out of the pond with the help of cranes and impounded. The police, which had claimed to have detained the driver, later said the person behind the steering wheel managed to flee, and a search is underway to trace him. "While passing through the Uluberia outskirts, the driver lost control of the vehicle at a bend and it fell into the pond, the officer said.

The car has been sent for testing to find out whether there was any technical glitch that led to the accident. Trinamool Congress leader and state minister Arup Roy reached the hospital in the evening, and spoke to parents and family members of the deceased.