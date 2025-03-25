Three children feared drowned in Garra river in UP

Three children were feared drowned while bathing in Garra river here, officials said on Tuesday.Despite efforts by police teams and divers, they remain untraced.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI on Tuesday, "Four children from Mamudi Mohalla under Sadar Bazar police station went to the riverbank to graze goats on Monday afternoon.

"During this time, Shahrukh (12), Shoaib (14), and Akhlaq (11) decided to take a bath in the river but got caught in the deep waters and began drowning," he said.

Shahrukh's brother, Zeeshan, saw them struggling and immediately rushed home to alert their family. Police arrived at the scene with a flood unit and trained divers, but the children have not been found yet.

"An SDRF team from Lucknow is on its way, and local police personnel are also present at the site," Dwivedi said as the search operation continues.