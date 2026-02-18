Three Cheetah Cubs Born at Kuno National Park

New Delhi: Three cheetah cubs have been born at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park, taking India's total population of the big cat to 38, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav announced on Wednesday."The cubs were born to Gamini, a South African cheetah and a second-time mother. The birth has taken place on the occasion of completion of three years since the arrival of cheetahs from South Africa in India," Yadav said.

"A moment of pride for Kuno, and for India - may Gamini and her three little sprinters grow strong and carry the nation's cheetah revival story forward with speed and grace," he said.

Each successful birth strengthens Project Cheetah and reflects the continuous efforts and dedication of the field staff and veterinary teams engaged in the programme, the minister said.

The world's first intercontinental translocation of a large carnivore was successfully completed with 20 cheetahs from Namibia and South Africa coming to India in 2022-23.