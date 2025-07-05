Three AC Mechanics Found Dead, One Unconscious in Locked South Delhi House

New Delhi: Three air-conditioner mechanics were found dead while another was in an unconscious state inside a locked house in the Dakshinpuri area of south Delhi on Saturday, police said.The revelation was made when a police team rushed to the house after it got a call from a person who said his brother was not picking up his phone.

Delhi : Four men found unconscious in Dakshinpuri, three dead; visuals from spot. MLA from Deoli assembly Prem Chauhan addresses the media. #Delhi #DakshinPuri pic.twitter.com/y4W9T3lzLA — Deccan Chronicle (@DeccanChronicle) July 5, 2025

Police found four men unconscious on the first floor of a one-room house. "They were rushed to Dr Ambedkar Hospital and later shifted to Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS Trauma Centre, where three of them were declared dead," an officer said. The fourth man, identified as Haseeb, is undergoing treatment, he said.