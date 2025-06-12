Thousands Witness Lord Jagannath’s Sacred Bathing Ritual, Snana Yatra, In Odisha’s Puri

BHUBANESWAR: The coastal pilgrim town of Puri in Odisha on Wednesday radiated with profound spiritual fervour as lakhs of devotees from across India and abroad congregated to witness the sacred Snana Yatra, the ceremonial bathing festival of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra at the 12th-century Shree Jagannath Temple.

Held annually on the auspicious occasion of Snana Purnima, this grand ritual marks the ceremonial prelude to the globally renowned Rath Yatra — the majestic chariot festival of the deities.

Amidst the resounding chants of Hari Bol, the beating of traditional drums, and the fragrance of incense wafting through the air, the three deities were ceremonially brought out in a grand procession, known as Pahandi, from the sanctum sanctorum of the temple to the Snana Mandap, an elevated bathing platform within the temple premises.

The atmosphere turned deeply devotional as the Bada Pandas (chief priests) performed the Mangal Arati, marking the commencement of the sacred ablution ritual. In adherence to age-old tradition, 108 pitchers of sanctified water were drawn from the temple’s Suna Kua (Golden Well) by the Suaras and Mahasuaras — two hereditary clans of temple servitors. The servitors’ mouths were veiled with cloth bands to maintain the purity of the holy water, preventing it from coming in contact with their breath.

The holy water, enriched with aromatic herbs, sandal paste, and fragrant flowers, was consecrated through sacred Vedic chants before being used to bathe the deities. The ritual bath signifies the symbolic purification and rejuvenation of the divine bodies ahead of the chariot festival.

Following the Snana Yatra, the deities will don the rare Hati Besha (elephant attire), resembling Lord Ganesha — a cherished spectacle for devotees, available for public darshan for a limited period.

As per ancient belief, the deities, having received an elaborate ceremonial bath, will symbolically fall ill by evening and retreat into a 15-day seclusion known as Anasara, during which they are kept away from public view and tenderly nursed by the temple servitors. They will reappear in all splendour on Rath Yatra day to bless devotees during their grand chariot journey through Puri’s Badadanda.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, some of his ministerial colleagues, and several other dignitaries also paid their respects, participating in the day’s proceedings and extending greetings to devotees.

Elaborate arrangements were put in place by the temple and district administrations to ensure smooth conduct of rituals, security, and crowd management. The entire temple town pulsated with devotion as conch shells, mridangas, and chants created a celestial ambiance.