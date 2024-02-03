Though Delayed, Bharat Ratna For Advani Is Appropriate: Sharad Pawar

Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday welcomed the decision of the Modi government to confer Bharat Ratna on veteran BJP and former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani. Mr. Pawar said that Mr. Advani has contributed significantly towards the development of the nation and the BJP should have taken the decision earlier.

Speaking with reporters, Mr. Pawar said that Karpoori Thakur and Lal Krishna Advani have been appropriately selected for Bharat Ratna. Karpoori Thakur has worked for the weaker section of the society. “In 1978, when I was the chief minister of Maharashtra, Karpoori Thakur was my counterpart in Bihar. During the meetings of the chief ministers, we used to have discussions. He was a very simple and humble person….while Lal Krishna Advani was a member of Parliament for many years. He was even elected from Delhi. Except once or twice, he was never defeated,” Mr. Pawar said.

The NCP leader said that except for Rath Yatra for Ram Mandir movement, Mr. Advani has been an ideal political leader. “I and he had a difference of opinion on one issue. Mr. Advani embarked on a ‘rath yatra’. This resulted in unwarranted incidents in the country. Except for this incident, Mr. Advani’s life is an ideal as a BJP leader, parliamentarian and Union minister. Although his selection, which was delayed, is appropriate. I congratulate Advani along with his family members,” the NCP founder said.

Mr. Pawar also posted on his social media account that he was glad that Advani would be conferred Bharat Ratna. Advani has made immense contributions to the development of the country, the NCP founder said.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde has also Congratulated the veteran BJP leader for being conferred the highest civilian award of the country.

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also hailed the decision to confer the Bharat Ratna to Mr. Advani. “Mr Advani is an iron man who served the country as home minister and also played a stellar role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. His public life of more than six decades is without a blemish,” Mr. Fadnavis said.