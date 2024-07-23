This is How the Opposition Leaders Reacted to 2024 Union Budget

New Delhi: The opposition leaders slammed the 2024 Union Budget, which was presented by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday.



Calling it as a disappointing budget, the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said the budget is only meant to save the government's chair."This is a disappointing Budget. It is meant only to save the govt's chair...The expectation we had for MSP on crops and subsidy on pesticides has not been met...So many accidents are happening in Railways but improvement of railway tracks or passenger safety not focused upon," reported ANI quoting Kharge.Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed that that the special projects for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh is save the government."Sarkaar bachani hai toh acchi baat hai ki Bihar aur Andhra Pradesh ko vishesh yojnao se joda gaya hai'.They have increased unemployment in the last 10 years," Akhilesh said.Congress MP Shashi Tharoor dubbed the budget as "underwhelming". It is an underwhelming budget. I didn't hear anything about the key issues facing the common man. There is no mention of MNREGA, and insufficient mention of steps taken to improve the income of a common person. We have seen far too little from govt on addressing income disparity. On job creation, a token gesture was made. I welcome only one provision which is abolishing of tax on angel investors. I had recommended it to Arun Jaitley more than 5 years ago," he said.CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said the issues like increasing unemployment, inflation and food prices were not addressed properly."The issues like increasing unemployment, inflation and food prices were not addressed properly as they should have been. The government expenditure as per GDP has decreased. The economy will contract so the problem of the people will increase... Subsidies have been decreased... The economic activity has to be increased to increase the employment generation... The incentives to the employers will not increase the employment generation opportunities..." he said.RJD MP Manoj Jha said that Bihar will get the special category status by hook or crook even if the government has to be overthrown. He also said, "Just by taking the name of Andhra Pradesh and Bihar the ground reality will not change...What is there in the budget for organic employment generation?..."Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi called the budget 'PM Sarkaar Bachao Yojana'.The MP said, "I think this budget should be called 'PM Sarkaar Bachao Yojana' because they have realised if they want to save this Govt for the next 5 years, they would need their alliance partners to be happy. After denying a special status to Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, they have given them funds. Maharashtra continues to be ignored by the Centre. It has become a state where you keep taking in money from..."