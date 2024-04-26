New Delhi: A day before the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday urged people to support his party and asserted this is an election to save democracy and the Constitution which he alleged the BJP-RSS are trying to “destroy”.

Gandhi, who is seeking a second-straight term from Wayanad in Kerala, in a video appeal said this election is to save democracy and the Constitution.

“On one hand there is the BJP and the RSS that are trying to finish democracy and destroying the Constitution and on the other hand there is the Congress and the INDIA alliance that is saving democracy and the Constitution,” the former Congress chief said.

“We walked from Kanyakumari to Kashmir for over 4,000 km, we traversed from Manipur to Maharashtra and after speaking with you and listening to your issues we prepared our revolutionary manifesto. This is your manifesto. It is prepared by the Congress but this is your voice,” Gandhi said in his appeal to the people. “Support the Congress, save the Constitution and press the ‘hand button’,” he said in the appeal.

In a post on X in Hindi along with the video appeal, Gandhi said, “In this election to protect the Constitution and democracy, to form the ‘government of Indians’, coming.”

