Thirteen of World’s 20 Most Polluted Cities Are in India

The report, released on Tuesday, highlights the severe air quality crisis in India, despite a slight improvement in pollution levels. India ranked as the world’s fifth most polluted country in 2024, down from third place in 2023. However, the reduction in PM2.5 concentrations was modest, with a 7 percent decline, averaging 50.6 micrograms per cubic meter in 2024, compared to 54.4 micrograms per cubic meter the previous year.

Despite this slight decline, six of the ten most polluted cities globally are still located in India. Byrnihat, a town in Assam, topped the global pollution rankings, followed closely by other Indian cities, reflecting the ongoing struggle with hazardous air quality in many parts of the country.

Delhi, which has long battled high pollution levels, recorded an annual average PM2.5 concentration of 91.6 micrograms per cubic meter in 2024, only a slight decrease from 92.7 micrograms per cubic meter in 2023. The report emphasizes the health risks associated with such high levels of fine particulate matter, which are linked to respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

As India continues to battle air pollution, experts are calling for stricter regulations and urgent action to improve air quality in these highly polluted regions.