They will send all opposition leaders to jail: says Arvind Kejriwal in first rally after release from jail

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed on Saturday that no other party has been allegedly "harassed to this extent in the 75 years".

He targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who he said is claiming to "fight" corruption, "but all the thieves are in his party".

He also warned that all the opposition leaders including Chief Ministers Mamata Banerjee, and MK Stalin would be sent to jail in case the BJP-led NDA comes to power after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"They will send opposition leaders to jail and will finish them (Nipta denge) ...Our ministers, Hemant Soren (former Jharkhand CM), ministers of Mamata Banerjee's party (Trinamool Congress) are in jail...If they (BJP) win again, then Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Uddhav Thackeray (UBT Chief) and other opposition leaders will all be in jail...," Kejriwal said while addressing a joint press conference.

"...No other party has been harassed to this extent in 75 years. The Prime Minister is saying that he is fighting corruption but all the thieves are in his party," he claimed.

Delhi CM said that PM Modi would be better advised to take lessons from him to fight corruption.

"I want to say to PM Modi that If you want to fight corruption then learn from Kejriwal...After the formation of the government in Delhi, I dismissed one of my ministers and sent him to jail. In Punjab, we sent a minister to jail," he said.

Claiming that every opposition leader will be arrested under the Mission, 'One Nation, One Leader, Kejriwal said, "You include all the thieves in your party and send Kejriwal to jail, this is not a fight against corruption... By arresting Kejriwal, they have given the message that if Kejriwal is arrested then they will arrest anyone. The name of this mission is 'One Nation One Leader...," Kejriwal added.

The AAP national convenor claimed that PM Modi is making way for Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging they will leave Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath out in the cold after the general elections.

"...These people ask the INDIA alliance who will be their Prime Minister. I ask BJP who will be your Prime Minister? PM Modi is turning 75, on 17th September. He made a rule that leaders in the party would retire after 75 years...LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sumitra Mahajan, and Yashwant Sinha were retired and now PM Modi is going to retire on 17th September...," CM Kejriwal added.

"If their government is formed, they will first dispose of Yogi Adityanath and then make Amit Shah the Prime Minister of the country. PM Modi is asking for votes for Amit Shah. Will Amit Shah fulfil Modi's guarantee?...," He added.

He also said that the BJP is brushing aside the politics (career) of its veteran leaders like LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi.

"Politics of LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, former BJP Chief Ministers, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Vasundhara Raje, ML Khattar, and Raman Singh have been finished. The next is Yogi Adityanath. If they win this election, they will change the CM of Uttar Pradesh within 2 months," the AAP national convenor said.

The Supreme Court on Friday gave interim bail to the Aam Admi Party convenor till June 1. However, as per the terms of his bail, the Delhi Chief Minister cannot make any comment about his role in the Delhi liquor scam case.