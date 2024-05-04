The State Government is Bankrupt and Not in a Position to Pay Salaries: Etala

Hyderabad: The Congress government in the state was not in position to fulfill the promises made to the people during the Assembly elections, alleged BJP Malkajgiri candidate Etala Rajendar. “The coffers are empty and the government is already in bankruptcy mode and is not in a position to pay staff salaries unless it gets Central funds," he alleged.

Addressing colony welfare associations in Venkateshwara Colony in Quthbullapur, Rajendarsaid when the BJP was enthusiastic to get 400 seats, the Congress would not be able to win even 40.

Congress leaders have been trying to blame former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for the empty coffers and were claiming that was the reason they were not able to fulfil the poll promises, he said.

Revanth Reddy had promised to increase Rythu Bandhu to `15,000 for farmers, but he was not able to give even `10,000 per acre as the BRS government had done. Except for free travel for women in RTC buses, not a single promise had been honoured, he said.

When this was the case, Congress leaders were trying to fool the people by saying that if Rahul Gandhi became Prime Minister, the promises will be fulfilled with Central funds, he said.

The BJP was committed to developing an IT corridor and new railway stations in Malkajgiri limits. “We are also interested in taking the Metro Rail till Kompally,” he said.

Taking part in the Perika community meeting in Nagole, Rajendar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hails from a small Backward Class community. But, he made use of the chance he got to serve the nation and proved it with efficient administration.

Stating that people often say that the money and caste factor plays a key role in politics, Rajendar said Modi had proved it wrong.

