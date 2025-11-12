The Rise Of The Audio Visual Performing Shows From India

From live concerts to immersive experiences, Indian artists are showcasing performances that have tradition, technology and emotion as the centre piece.



Across India's creative landscape, there's a noticeable shift unfolding on stage. Previously, live shows were all about high-energy bands, DJ drops and the vocalist’s rhythm.



Today, performances look different; they are also about a symphony of light, motion and emotion. This is the age of audio visual entertainment where the audience has stepped up from a mute spectator to being a part of the experience.

Most of us have earlier experienced concerts and shows in India, where the visual aspect was restricted to the backdrop. That's no longer the case because real-time visuals, projection mapping, interactive light design and AI-generated imagery have become commonplace.



While the adoption of high-quality technology, at par with global benchmarks, has already become a talking point, it's the movement’s distinctly Indian identity that's taking the world by storm. It is shaped by the country’s hybrid cultural vocabulary and rapidly expanding digital ecosystem.



An evolving space

The receptivity to immersive entertainment can be reflected through numbers. In 2024, the immersive display and Pro-AV industry stood at $3.05 billion in 2024 and in the future, it is likely to reach $4.22 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.14% between 2025-2033.

Alongside, this change has also trickled into the live events sector in India, with the space being valued at over Rs. 12,000 crore in 2024. This could be attributed to large scale concerts headlined by artists like Coldplay and Ed Sheeran. That’s not all. Last year, over 30,000 live events took place across 319 Indian cities, an 18% increase over 2023, according to BookMyShow’s Throwback 2024 report.

This shows a consistent appetite for sophisticated, multi-sensory live experiences across India. The trend is not limited to urban metropolises but also Tier-2 cities like Pune, Ahmedabad, and Kochi. As a response to audiences’ interest, event organisers are now willing to invest in projection systems, LED walls, and advanced sound rigs. Independent curators and producers are also coming up with AV performances in warehouses, art galleries, and open-air spaces. Fortunately, this diffusion is a clear sign of democratisation of access, both in terms of technology and audience engagement.



Previously, cutting-edge tools were a rarity in India, often available at the behest of big sponsors or institutional backing. The times have changed now, with individual creators having access to real-time visual rendering, thanks to software like TouchDesigner, Resolume, and Notch.



At the same time, Indian artists are taking pride in their identity. Artists are not merely just emulating Western-style electronic visual culture but reinterpreting Indian aesthetics through digital means. There’s a generous use of traditional motifs, local textures, and mythological narratives, being reborn as generative visuals or motion graphics that respond to live sound.



What sets India apart



It’s fair to say that the expectations of audiences are continually evolving. Having travelled across the world, Indians have experienced some of the biggest shows and performances abroad. They want to be a part of similar concepts in India, where music and imagery envelopes them.



What’s heartening is that ‘immersive’ is no longer treated as a buzzword. In India, it is finding its own grassroots expression through independent festivals, museum collaborations, and even branded cultural experiences.



The increasing willingness among artists to join hands is another big factor. There is a high likelihood of a filmmaker coming together with a musician to create an experience that’s visually and emotionally striking. How does it work? For example, temple patterns could sway to the tunes of the sitar. In another case, the city lights may dissolve into abstract shapes and forms in sync with bass frequencies. It is this interplay between the traditional and futuristic that is becoming a differentiator for the audio visual scene in India.



Overcoming the hurdles



Despite the promise, the challenges stay. In many cases, infrastructure continues to be a bottleneck, with many venues lacking the acoustics, rigging, or power capacities needed for complex AV productions. Finding the right technicians is another challenge. After all, executing live visuals that sync seamlessly with sound requires skilled operators, programmers, and production designers. Cost can also be a constraint since new-age technologies and lighting systems can be heavy on the pocket. Yet, every show that is brought to life is a stepping stone to success.



While much has progressed, there’s more to do. The next phase in the journey will lean on cross-cultural experiments, agnostic of the medium. Musicians, coders, architects, and filmmakers have already begun to work together, to craft experiences that blur the line between concert, cinema, and installation. There’s also greater emphasis on presenting these performances beyond a spectacle. While the show must dazzle the eyes, it should also evoke emotion through integrated design.

As new generations of artists experiment with real-time visuals, AI interactivity, and sensory storytelling, India’s AV scene is set to become one of the most dynamic in the world. It also mirrors the curiosity, creativity and courage of contemporary India, where feeling art is being reimagined. All in all, it’s clear that the future of performance is not just about being heard; it is about being seen, lived, and remembered.