The Polyester Purgatory: Exiling Fertility One Stitch at a Time

As a cleantech entrepreneur who worked on sustainable fashion in India and currently working on my Fashion-AI startup while at Stanford, I've seen my fair share of textile-related troubles. From the environmental toll of fast fashion to the social costs of unethical labor practices, the dark underbelly of the apparel industry is enough to keep any conscientious clothier up at night.





But this editorial is not about the cost of polyester on the planet, it's about a threat that hits below the belt – quite literally. Recent research suggests the very fabrics we wear may be impacting human health and fertility in insidious ways

Polyester, the reigning king of fast fashion fibers, a mainstay of our modern wardrobes, has been hiding some seriously sinister secrets beneath its wrinkle-free, wash-and-wear veneer. And the research backing this up is enough to make your non-biodegradable knickers knot up.







Let's start with a 1993 study in the journal Urological Research that sent shockwaves through the fashion world - and men's underwear drawers. Researcher Ahmed Shafik found that dogs made to wear polyester underpants for 24 months experienced significant declines in sperm count and quality compared to control groups wearing cotton or no underwear at all. The study, conducted on 12 dogs per test group, found a clear dose-response relationship - the longer the dogs wore polyester, the worse their fertility outcomes. While reversible after ditching the duds, 2 of the 12 polyester-clad pups had lingering sperm issues. The reason? Electrostatic charges from the fabric creating a veritable force field of fertility doom around the family jewels. Talk about a fashion faux pas in the bedroom.



But wait, there's more! A 1975 study in the journal Thorax found polyester factory workers wheezing and gasping their way through a host of respiratory horrors, from asthma to spontaneous pneumothorax (that's a collapsed lung to you and me). The toxic dyes and finishes used to make our clothing wrinkle-free, stain-resistant, or flame-retardant are endocrine disruptors that can mimic hormones and interfere with our body's normal functions. Children are especially vulnerable, with their immature immune systems and higher sensitivity. Yet polyester now makes up a whooping 88% of our clothing fiber, with production doubling in the last 20 years.Turns out inhaling plastic fibers isn't exactly a breath of fresh air for our lungs.

And let's not forget the skin-crawling revelations. Polyester's sweat-trapping properties create a petri dish for acne, rashes, and fungal infections galore. Those sexy yoga pants that make your tush look terrific? They might just be plotting a hostile takeover of your derrière's microbiome.





But the real fashion felony here is polyester's potential link to the Big C. Studies as far back as 1991 have found that chemicals used in polyester manufacturing can mimic estrogen in the body, potentially revving up hormone-fueled cancers. And with a recent 2021 study in the journal Environmental Sciences Europe "forever chemicals" like PFAS lurking in our athleisure, it's enough to make you wonder if your favorite hoodie is secretly moonlighting as a carcinogen.

And we haven't even gotten to the eco-crimes yet, I will keep that saga for another day. Polyester is the fashion equivalent of a petrochemical Chernobyl, leaching microplastics into our oceans and clogging our landfills for generations. It's a fossil-fueled fiasco, and we're all unwitting accomplices.







So how do we break free from polyester's toxic grip? As someone who's dedicated my career to mainstreaming sustainable fashion, from working with artisan communities across India to now developing AI solutions for supply chain transparency and textile recycling at Stanford, I believe the solution lies in a mashup of ancient wisdom and cutting-edge innovation. By resurrecting heritage fibers like organic cotton, wild silks, and regenerative wool, and turbocharging them with AI-powered traceability and circular design, we can rewrite fashion's toxic code.

None of this will be easy. At macro level, it requires swimming against the consumerist tide and disrupting a $2.5 trillion industry. But I've seen firsthand how quickly change can take root - in the past decade, India has become a global leader in organic cotton production, reviving degraded soils and uplifting farmer livelihoods.





At micro level, change starts with the subversive act of actually reading those pesky garment labels, and voting with our wallets for fabrics that don't require a hazmat suit. It starts with rocking our hand-me-downs and heirlooms like the badge of eco-honor they are. And it starts with reimagining fashion not as a disposable thrill, but as an enduring expression of our deepest values.

Fashion is the fabric of our lives, and the tales it tells can be ones of empowerment, artistry, even revolution. It's time to make sure they're not cautionary tales of toxic garments and ecological mayhem. The road ahead is long, and the polyester lobby formidable. But if there's one thing I know from my journey in sustainable fashion, it's that change can happen in a heartbeat - and a hemline. In the end, it comes down to a simple choice: what kind of world do we want to wear on our sleeves? And yeah, don’t forget the underpants:)



The article is authored by Priyanka Ladha, CEO of Handlooms portal and Unnati Silks and currently a student of Stanford Graduate School of Business

