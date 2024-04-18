The liver doc reacts to Hyderabad techie's drunk driving stunt

Hyderabad: The recent incident in Hyderabad which shocked the city has now caught the eye of the famous social media personality 'Cyriac Abby Philip' well known as 'The Liver Doc'.

The incident happened on Sunday, where a drunk techie from Hyderabad has caused chaos in the city's IT corridor. The 36-year-old man while driving his Volkswagen Polo has caused 6 accidents in six minutes, killing one and injuring almost ten people. The Hyderabad police have arrested the man and booked a case under relevant sections.



For people who consume alcohol and check their liver function tests every week to see if everything is all alright, start looking beyond the liver. https://t.co/KtxgLuSwUw — TheLiverDoc (@theliverdr) April 17, 2024