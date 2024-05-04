The Leaders of Congress Are Giving False Guarantees to Voters: NVSS Prabhakar

Hyderabad: TS BJP vice-president N.V.S.S.Prabhakar said that the star campaigners of the Congress and the “INDI alliance” partners were either on bail or were serving jail sentences. As these leaders had no credibility, voters were not ready to trust their guarantees and promises.



Addressing a press conference at the state party office here, Prabhakar said “INDI alliance” leaders were giving guarantees for votes while Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantees were a ‘sankalp patra’ for development of the country and effective implementation of welfare schemes for the poor.

“Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi, two Chief Ministers, a former CM and other leaders of the INDI alliance are on bail on personal bond or were in jail. They are giving guarantees to gullible people and misleading them for the sake of votes,” the BJP leader said.

He said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was also on bail on personal bond in the “cash for vote" case in which he still faces charges.

He said Rahul Gandhi was involved in different cases and was on bail, adding that the Congress leader was convicted and sentenced to two-year jail in a defamation suit in a Gujarat court. Rahul Gandhi had secured bail in this case. Besides, Rahul Gandhi was on bail in cases registered in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Gandhinagar, Guwahati and Surat.