The Electoral Bonds Scheme is The Biggest Scam Ever: Prashant Bhushan

Hyderabad: Supreme court advocate and activist Prashant Bhushan alleged that the BJP was harming democracy by abusing institutions such as the Enforcement Directoate, CBI, and the I-T department and jailing Opposition leaders and chief Ministers.



“The electoral bonds scheme is the biggest scam ever,” he said at a meeting organised by the Bharat Jodo Abhiyaanand Telangana People’s JAC (TPJAC).

Anjali Bhardwaj, an activist and petitioners in the electoral bonds case, alleged that there has been an attack on the RTI Act through data protection laws.

Prof. Haragopal, convener of the Telangana People’s Joint Action Committee (TPJAC), Kiran Vissa from Bharat Jodo Abhiyaan and TPJAC also participated in the meeting.