The Deepfake Menace: IT Minister Warns of Growing AI Threat on Social Media

New Delhi: Terming ‘deepfakes’ as a new menace and a threat to society, Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday highlighted rising concerns over AI-generated deepfakes, and noted that social media platforms, too, have scaled up efforts on deepfake takedowns.

“A lot of content has started coming in the nature of deepfakes. Because of whatever changes have happened in the AI world, a huge quantity of deepfakes have started coming in the social media. The entire world, and the social media platforms themselves, have significantly ramped up their efforts at removing the deepfakes," Vaishnaw told reporters.

The minister further said that the platforms themselves have almost doubled or tripled their own takedowns of deepfake content. “It is a new menace, a new threat, which is coming for the society,” he said, adding that countering it effectively is very important for society, for every individual, and institution.