Thai Lion Air Flight Returns to Bay in Kolkata After Technical Snag, Later Cancelled

A Thai Lion Air flight with 130 passengers and seven crew on board returned to the parking bay at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) airport shortly after push back on Saturday due to a "technical snag", officials said. Later, the flight was cancelled for the day.

According to Airports Authority of India (AAI) officials at the airport the aircraft landed at Kolkata around 1.35 am on Saturday and was supposed to take off at 2.35 am from Kolkata (CCU) for travelling to the Bangkok Don Mueang International Airport (DMK). The Boeing 737-800 new generation aircraft developed a flap-related problem and therefore the aircraft returned to the parking bay after push back following which the flight had to be cancelled.