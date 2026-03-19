Thailand's Royal Couple Surprises All by Piloting Their Own Aircraft to Laos

During a recent state visit, Thailand’s King and Queen, Maha Vajiralongkorn and Suthida, made headlines by personally flying their aircraft to Laos, an unusual move that drew widespread attention.

A video of the royal couple piloting the plane quickly went viral online, surprising netizens.

The video clip shows the couple inside the cockpit handling the controls. The footage further captures them disembarking from the plane and being welcomed by the Laos officials.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua, also known as King Rama X, has become the first ever royal leader to visit Laos, in 32 years.

According to the reports, the couple were welcomed by Lao President hongloun Sisoulith and his wife, Naly Sisoulith, at theri Presidential Palace.

Khaosod English, a Bangkok-based news website, reported that the King mentioned, "It feels like returning home, meeting old friends, and strengthening our friendship in the most delightful way."

“Our countries are close neighbours, making travel easy. Thank you for your gracious welcome,” he added.

During their trip to Laos, the royal couple also met teh country's Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and National Assembly President Xaysomphone Phomvihane at their hotel in Vientiane.

King Rama X and Queen Suthida also took part in the traditional Baci ceremony at the Presidential Palace. During the ritual, sacred threads were also tied around the wrists of royala. In addition to that, gifts were also exchanged.

Reportedly, the ceremony symbolises goodwill and blessings.

This visit aims to enhance cooperation between the two countries.