Thackeray Faction Lawyer Alleges Shiv Sena MLAs Molested Air Hostess In Guwahati Hotel

A social activist in Maharashtra, advocate Asim Sarode, has levelled serious allegations saying that MLAs of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena tried to molest an air hostess while staying in a Guwahati hotel. Sarode, who was also part of the Shiv Sena UBT’s legal team in the disqualification petitions filed before the Assembly speaker, alleged that two MLAs who tried to escape were also beaten, he alleged.

“These (Shinde camp) MLAs were in an inebriated state. An attempt was made by them to molest the air hostess and she was also sexually assaulted,” Sarode said while speaking in a rally organised by the Nirbhay Bano Andolan at Dharashiv.

Other customers were not allowed in the Guwahati hotel where the (Shinde camp) MLAs were staying. However, two airlines — SpiceJet and IndiGo — had already booked some rooms, where air hostesses were staying. One of them was molested and tortured. Maharashtra should find out who did all this. This money game should not continue in the state, he added

Sarode also alleged that two MLAs were beaten at the Guwahati hotel. “An MLA ran away from that hotel in Guwahati. But he was caught eight kilometers from the hotel and brought back. He was severely beaten in the hotel. After that another MLA was beaten up. Who beat those two MLAs?” he asked.

However, the Shinde camp has denied the activist’s allegations. “How did Sarode wake up after one and a half years? How could all this have happened when there was tight security, police personnel, 40 MLAs together?” asked Shinde supporter MLA Sanjay Shirsat.

There is no need to pay attention to these allegations. They are being made to appease the Shiv Sena (UBT), he added.

In June 2022, after revolting against the Shiv Sena leadership, Shinde and rebel MLAs had reached Guwahati via Surat. A total of 39 MLAs from the Shinde faction and as many as 10 independent MLAs had camped at a plush hotel in Guwahati in Assam for more than a week. Photos and videos of some of these MLAs dancing and enjoying in the hotel had also gone viral at that time.

Shinde’s rebellion later led to the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Uddhav Thackeray. Shinde then formed the government by joining hands with the BJP.

Saying that the allegations have tarnished Maharashtra's image, the Maharashtra Congress has demanded Eknath Shinde should give a clarification on the issue. “Why did the government suppress the case of an air hostess being molested for one and a half years? The government should investigate this and file cases against the concerned people,” said Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe.