Thackeray Cousins Celebrate ‘Bhau Beej’ Together

Mumbai: After Ganeshotsav and Diwali, Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray on Thursday celebrated Bhau Beej (Bhai Dooj) together. Although there has been no official announcement regarding an alliance between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), sources indicated that the tie-up is now virtually certain. According to sources, Uddhav Thackeray is prepared to part ways with the Congress — at least for the upcoming local body elections — in order to secure his cousin’s support.

This marked the fifth meeting between the cousins this month. Photos of the traditional tilak ceremony performed by Jaywanti Thackeray Deshpande circulated on social media, highlighting the growing camaraderie between the two leaders, both navigating challenging phases in their political careers.

Raj Thackeray, the younger cousin, left the undivided Shiv Sena in 2005, blaming Uddhav for his exit, and subsequently formed the MNS. However, after poor performances by their parties in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly polls, both leaders agreed to set aside past differences and seek common ground for survival. This was their eighth interaction since July, when they first united to oppose the Maharashtra government’s decision to introduce Hindi as a third language in primary schools.

Leaders from both parties say their coming together ahead of the rural and urban local body elections, expected to be held early next year, is now only a formality. The Shiv Sena (UBT) has sent out a clear message to its MVA partners that it will rely on the MNS’s support in local body polls, particularly in Mumbai and Thane. If the Congress and NCP (SP) want to contest municipal elections in alliance with Uddhav’s party, they will have to accept the alliance with Raj Thackeray.

However, several Congress leaders are against joining hands with Raj Thackeray because of his stand against North India population in Mumbai. Prominent Congress leaders including former Mumbai Congress president Bhai Jagtap and others have openly voiced their opinion against any association with the MNS.