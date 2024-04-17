Terrorism In J&K On Its Last Legs After Abrogation of Article 370-Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asserted that, after the abrogation of Article 370, terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir is taking its last breath and now no one dares to raise Pakistan flags.

In a tight schedule of road shows and rallies planned in J&K, Uttrakhand and Madhya Pradesh, Shah slammed the Opposition and sought votes in the name of UCC, Ram Temple, and border villages.

While speaking at a rally at Paloura in Jammu, Shah said, “After the manhos saya (evil shadow) of Article 370 is gone, the terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir is taking its last breath, the stone-pelting and bomb blasts are a thing of the past and the tricolour is flying high everywhere here.”

Shah added, “Jis Kashmir kay liye Mookerjee nay diya balidan, woh Kashmir hamara hai (the Kashmir for which Syama Prasad Mookerjee sacrificed his life is ours).”

Later in the day, Shah addressed a rally in Kotdwar of Pauri Lok Sabha constituency in Uttarakhand and sought votes in the name of UCC, Ram Temple, border villages and tourism. He said, “Ram Lala will celebrate his birthday after 500 years in the temple instead of a tent” While praising Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for implementing Uniform Civil Code in the state, Shah said, “Today I feel proud to say that our Uttarakhand CM was the first to enact Uniform Civil Code in the country. Now, Prime Minister Modi has included UCC in our manifesto to implement it across the nation”.

Later in the evening, Shah held a massive road show in Chhindwara of Madhya Pradesh, the seat which proved elusive for BJP in the last 44 years. Shah started his road show from Fabbar Chowk in district headquarters of Chhindwara and covered a distance of around 700 meters. A huge crowd, lined up on both sides of the route, greeted him by showering flowers. He also reciprocated the people’s gesture by throwing flowers on them.