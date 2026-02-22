Terror Ring Busted: STF Nabs Two Murshidabad Men With Suspected Pak Ties

BERHAMPORE: Special Task force (STF) Kolkata arrested two suspected Pakistani militant linkmen from Murshidabad! STF sources said that they netted one Suman Seikh from Gudhia village on Saturday night in connection with Pakistani subversive activities and suspected militants links even they shared OTP in the name of crypto currency share business.

STF earlier arrested another linkman Johab Seikh from Murshidabad, a mobile sim card salesman by profession and traced about Suman Seikh. Suman Seikh purchased various mobile sim cards from Johab Seikh and exchanged views in social media, even Pakistan based so called friends.

STF came to know that Suman Seikh and Johab Seikh and several others foreigners even exchanged OTP of their so-called crypto currency share business among them! STF suspected they might be linked with Pakistani subversive militants’ linkmen and got money in the name of Crypto currency share business.

Another migrant worker from Malda, a welder worker in a Pune based lathe machine workshop also arrested from Pune Maharashtra recently have linked with two Murshidabad based arrested youths.

STF whisked Suman Seikh with Johab Seikh face to face in Kolkata hideout and interrogating him throughout the day and claimed Pakistan subversive militant’s links with them, they might be exchanged money and others information in guise of crypto currency share business STF sources said.