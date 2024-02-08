Tensions rise in Aluru as clashes erupt in YSRC

Kurnool: After a change in the constituency incharge in Aluru, a power struggle has erupted within the rulingYSRC. Allegedly, followers of minister Gummanur Jayaram verbally attacked cadre and middle-level leaders, causing fear among them. They are resorting to using abusive language and causing frustration among the rivals. Now, a heated audio conversation between Jayaram's brother and a ZPTC member has gone viral on social media.

The YSRC recently replaced Jayaram with B. Virupakshi as the incharge of the Aluru constituency. Jayaram’s followers, in collaboration with Virupakshi, are actively involved in election campaigns and other activities, which is causing concern within his group.Despite Jayaram refusing to contest as an MP from Kurnool, there is no clear announcement on whether he will be in the fray or not. There are indications that he might shift his loyalties to another political party, and this uncertainty has led to tensions within his group. Leaders from Jayaram's camp are reportedly making aggressive calls to sarpanches, MPTCs, and ZPTC members, scolding them without apparent reason.Adding to the turmoil, the conversation went viral in which Narayanaswamy frequently used offensive language and threatening dire consequences in the coming months.Fearing potential repercussions, Dorababu sought police protection, citing that he and others were following the directives of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and adapting to the new constituency incharge, Virupakshi, for the upcoming elections. However, Jayaram’s group is reportedly creating obstacles for their campaign, Dorababu alleged.