Tensions Flare as Poll Campaign Turns Violent in Ongole

Tirupati: Cashes erupted between YSRC and Telugu Desam supporters during an election campaign at Samatha Nagar in Ongole, Prakasam district, on Wednesday night.

Kavya, daughter-in-law of YSRC MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, who is contesting the elections, was campaigning in the first line of Samatha Nagar. A former volunteer, part of the campaign, requested YSRC workers not to campaign in a particular area as all the residents there were TD supporters.

However, woman Kalavathi from the area came forward and questioned the ex-volunteer how he, as a public servant, could campaign for a party.

YSRC workers allegedly attacked Kalavathi's family members. TD leaders and workers reached the spot, leading to a full-scale clash between the two groups.

TD leader Mohan Rao sustained severe injuries in the violence. Former TD MLA and party’s candidate Damacharla Janardhana Rao also reached Samatha Nagar. In the meantime, Balineni Srinivasa also reached the spot.

With a large number of workers from both parties gathering, the situation turned tenser. Heavy police deployment followed. Cops tried to disperse the clashing groups and shifted the injured to RIMS hospital.

Reacting strongly, MLA Balineni accused the TD of spreading false propaganda and blamed them for the “attack” on his daughter-in-law Kavya, who was campaigning for the polls.

Chief electoral officer Mukesh Kumar Meena said he has been in touch with the district administration since Wednesday night. The matter was brought to the notice of police observer Deepak Mishra. Meena said cases would be registered against errant. An inquiry will be conducted by observer Mishra and appropriate action would be taken, he said.

Prakasam SP Garud Sumit Sunil said the Ongole taluk police have registered cases against several. " A separate case has also been registered based on a RIMS Hospital doctor's complaint regarding the incident," the SP said.

He urged political parties to maintain peace and strictly adhere to the election code.