Tension in Madakasira, Rebel Candidate Files Nomination

Anantapur: A tense situation developed at Madakasira where TD cadres supporting the rebel candidate attacked vehicles of the Lok Sabha candidate BK Parthasarathi, Madakasira assembly candidate MS Raju and others on Monday.

They were expressing their anger at the party high command over candidate selections.



Dr Sunil Kumar, who was formerly announced as the party candidate by Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh had filed one set of nominations as TD candidate three days ago. He received a shock when Naidu changed the candidate at the last minute and issued B-Form to the party’s SC cell president MS Raju. This irritated Kumar’s supporters in the party.



A major group of TD workers and leaders extended their support to Sunil Kumar. He took out a huge procession on Monday to file a second set of nominations as the TD rebel candidate.

The rally of Sunil Kumar created a sensation in the town. TD cadres were seen beating the ‘faces’ of Chandrababu and Lokesh on flexi boards with their slippers. They also set ablaze a few flexis and banners by shouting slogans against the party high command.

The rebels gave an ultimatum to Naidu against fielding the non-local candidate.



The vehicles of TD’s Hindupur Lok Sabha candidate Parthasarathi and Madakasira candidate Raju were coming from the opposite side. A tense situation arose.



Angry TD cadres damaged these vehicles and shouted at the party candidates to go back.



Sunil Kumar filed his nominations as a rebel candidate and told the media,” TD chief Chandrababu Naidu should realise that he hurt the sentiments of the Madakasira people.”



“We are hoping that Naidu would change decision by respecting out sentiments and sense of self-respect. If not, the people are ready to teach a lesson to Naidu by giving a big electoral victory to me,” he claimed.



TD cadres lamented that the Madakasira constituency was to have an easy win for the TD but the change of candidate by Naidu turned matters upside down. This might help Congress candidate Dr Sudhakar, who was a former MLA and has strong links with all the villages and enjoys the support of AICC member N Raghuveera Reddy.



