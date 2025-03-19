Tension in Burhanpur Over Objectionable Social Media Post; One Detained

Tension prevailed in Burhanpur town of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday night over an "objectionable" post on social media after which police detained the accused person, an official said on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Devendra Patidar told reporters that a large number of people from a community gathered and protested after the post, which they said had content that hurt religious sentiments, went viral.

Police pacified and dispersed them and an FIR (first information report) was registered around 10 pm, he said. Patidar said that preventive orders have been issued and people have been advised to stay off such objectionable posts. The accused has been detained and further investigation is underway, he said, adding that the situation is under control.