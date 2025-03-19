 Top
Home » Nation

Tension in Burhanpur Over Objectionable Social Media Post; One Detained

Nation
PTI
19 March 2025 10:27 AM IST

Tensions flared in Burhanpur town after a controversial post went viral, leading to protests and the detention of the accused

Tension in Burhanpur Over Objectionable Social Media Post; One Detained
x
Police detained the individual responsible for an objectionable post that sparked protests over religious sentiments in Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh.

Tension prevailed in Burhanpur town of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday night over an "objectionable" post on social media after which police detained the accused person, an official said on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Devendra Patidar told reporters that a large number of people from a community gathered and protested after the post, which they said had content that hurt religious sentiments, went viral.
Police pacified and dispersed them and an FIR (first information report) was registered around 10 pm, he said. Patidar said that preventive orders have been issued and people have been advised to stay off such objectionable posts. The accused has been detained and further investigation is underway, he said, adding that the situation is under control.
( Source : PTI )
madhya pradesh one arrested objectionable remarks protests religious sentiments hurt 
Rest of India Madhya Pradesh Burhanpur 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X