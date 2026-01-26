CPI(M)-AIKS Nashik March Marks Republic Day on Mumbai Highway

This morning on Republic Day, amidst great discipline and infectious enthusiasm, the National Flag was ceremoniously tied high to the leading truck of the March, and those who paid floral tributes and gave respectful salute to the Tiranga were CPI(M) and AIKS leaders Dr Ashok Dhawale, J P Gavit, ex-MLA, Dr Ajit Nawale, Umesh Deshmukh, Sunil Malusare, Savliram Pawar, Bhika Rathod, Uttam Kadu and others.





They were accompanied by tens of thousands of marchers in the Long March from Nashik to Mumbai, who included women and men, old and young, from all tehsils of Nashik district. Immediately after that, the National Anthem was played, with the huge mass standing at attention and giving a mass salute.

They are 36 km away from Nasik and till tonight they will walk 18 km. All this took place right on the National Highway from Nashik to Mumbai. It was a truly moving occasion to see the poorest and most exploited Adivasi and other peasants of the country celebrating Republic Day in the midst of a continuing massive struggle.





The contribution of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar to the framing of the Constitution was recalled, homage was paid to the martyrs of the freedom struggle and of all later struggles of the toiling people, and the defence of the fundamental Constitutional values of sovereignty, democracy, secularism and socialism were underlined.