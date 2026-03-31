Tennis Icon Leander Paes joins BJP
Paes, who had joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in 2021, formally switched sides at the party headquarters in the national capital.
Indian tennis icon Leander Paes joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.
Paes, who had joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in 2021, formally switched sides at the party headquarters in the national capital.
He was inducted into the BJP in the presence of Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Sukanta Majumdar.
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