 Top
Home » Nation

Tennis Icon Leander Paes joins BJP

Nation
31 March 2026 1:34 PM IST

Paes, who had joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in 2021, formally switched sides at the party headquarters in the national capital.

Tennis Icon Leander Paes joins BJP
x
Leander Paes joins BJP at the party's national headquarters. (Photo: BJP Media Unit)

Indian tennis icon Leander Paes joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.

Paes, who had joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in 2021, formally switched sides at the party headquarters in the national capital.

He was inducted into the BJP in the presence of Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Sukanta Majumdar.

leander paes tennis BJP West Bengal elections 
Rest of India West Bengal 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X